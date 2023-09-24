Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Decreased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.91. The company has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

