Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.42. Titan Logix shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 28,500 shares.
Titan Logix Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
Titan Logix Company Profile
Titan Logix Corp. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. The company also provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, displays, mobile accessories, flow meters, and transmitters.
