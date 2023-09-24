TMT Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

TMT Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 25th. TMT Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

TMTCU opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73. TMT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,785,000.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

