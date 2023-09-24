Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) & HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Critical Analysis

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) and HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Toshiba and HUB Cyber Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toshiba 2.30% 5.86% 2.19% HUB Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Toshiba has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toshiba 0 1 0 0 2.00 HUB Cyber Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toshiba and HUB Cyber Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toshiba and HUB Cyber Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toshiba $24.88 billion 0.54 $944.58 million $0.66 23.38 HUB Cyber Security $79.74 million 0.28 -$81.60 million N/A N/A

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of HUB Cyber Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toshiba beats HUB Cyber Security on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments. The company provides energy systems and solutions, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy power generation systems; transmission and distribution, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind power services. It also offers infrastructure systems and solutions, such as water supply, sewage, waste, railway, airport, road, security and automation, motor/drive, equipment, telecommunication, power distribution, communication, and broadcast systems. In addition, the company provides building solutions comprising light fixtures, industrial light parts, commercial air-conditioner compressors, elevators, escalators for buildings and facilities, ventilation, and lighting, as well as energy-saving, environmentally products and services, and building solutions for security. Further, the company offers power, small-signal, and optoelectronic devices, In-vehicle digital and logic microcomputers, analog ICs, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and parts materials. Additionally, it provides automotive, industrial semiconductors, manufacturing equipment, battery systems, and IT solution services. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

