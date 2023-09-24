Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $402.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

