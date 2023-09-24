Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of TFPM opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 367,747 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 36.5% in the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 136,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

