TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $61.63 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,510,823,601 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

