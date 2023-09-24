Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 843 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.