Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 861 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $619.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $666.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

