Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 578 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $371.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average is $374.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

