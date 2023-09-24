Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 661 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $261.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.73.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

