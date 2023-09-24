Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 843 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.