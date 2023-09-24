Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

