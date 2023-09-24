Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.03 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $123.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

