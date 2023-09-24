Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $110.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

