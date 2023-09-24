Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

