Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

