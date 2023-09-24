Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,774 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,570.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,504.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,511.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

