Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,077 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CARR opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

