Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,134 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average is $177.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.51 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

