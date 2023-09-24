Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,960 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

