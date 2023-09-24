Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,819 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

