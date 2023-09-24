Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

