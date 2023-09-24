Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Earnings History for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

