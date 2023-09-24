U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 68,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 126,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. 10,259,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086,322. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

