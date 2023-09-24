U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.