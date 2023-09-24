U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.