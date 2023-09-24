Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Trimmed by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

