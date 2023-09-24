Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £21.58 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.78. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.46).

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

