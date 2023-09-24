Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of UJO opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £21.58 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.78. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.46).
About Union Jack Oil
