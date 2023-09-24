Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $923.10

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.10 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 937 ($11.61). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 931 ($11.53), with a volume of 692,101 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.63) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105.83 ($13.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 935.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 922.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,714.29%.

In related news, insider Ross Paterson bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,376.07). 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

