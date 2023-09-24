United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.78. 3,206,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

