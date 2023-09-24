US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,590 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

US Foods stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

