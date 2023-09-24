Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as high as C$2.92. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 417,991 shares changing hands.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$283.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$205.63 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 120.78% and a return on equity of 134.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 1.5942857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy

About Valeura Energy

In other news, Director William Sean Guest acquired 31,800 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$66,780.00. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

