VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

