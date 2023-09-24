Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 381,194 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.74.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

