Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

