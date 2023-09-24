Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

