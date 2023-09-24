Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 136,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 194,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.66.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.