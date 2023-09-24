Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Trimmed by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

