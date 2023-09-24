Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

