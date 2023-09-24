Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 22.0% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,317,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day moving average of $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

