Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

