Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,251. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day moving average of $267.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.