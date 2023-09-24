Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.