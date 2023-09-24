Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.63 and its 200-day moving average is $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

