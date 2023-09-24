Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 185,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $272.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

