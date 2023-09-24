Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,251. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

