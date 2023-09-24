Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

