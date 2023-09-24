Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $415.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.29 and a 200-day moving average of $411.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

