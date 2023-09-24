Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 2,644,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,843. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

