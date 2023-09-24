Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VYMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,070. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

